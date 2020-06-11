Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Announces $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Garmin has a payout ratio of 74.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Garmin to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

Shares of GRMN opened at $96.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

