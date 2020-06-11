Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Announces $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.
Garmin has a payout ratio of 74.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Garmin to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.
Shares of GRMN opened at $96.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.
In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.
