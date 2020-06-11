Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gain Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gain Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GCAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gain Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gain Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Shares of GCAP stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $227.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.06. Gain Capital has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.72.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.05. Gain Capital had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.76 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.26%.

In related news, CFO Nigel Rose sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $25,374.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,002.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 900,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $2,327,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gain Capital by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 380,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 72,350 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Capital during the first quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Gain Capital during the first quarter valued at about $1,908,000. 44.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

