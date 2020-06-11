FY2020 EPS Estimates for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Lowered by Analyst

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Holly Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

HEP has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

HEP stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 51.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kenneth Norwood bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,270.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,012.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

