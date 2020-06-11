FY2020 EPS Estimates for Brady Corp Lifted by Northcoast Research (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brady in a research note issued on Monday, June 8th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.39. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Brady’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.25 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

BRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Sidoti raised Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brady has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $52,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,792,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,657,000 after buying an additional 999,376 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,514,000 after buying an additional 256,160 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,524,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 46,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

