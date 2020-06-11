FY2020 Earnings Forecast for NicOx SA (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

NicOx SA (OTCMKTS:NICXF) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NicOx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.02).

Get NicOx alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NicOx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NICXF opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. NicOx has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91.

NicOx Company Profile

Nicox SA, an ophthalmic company, researches, develops, and markets therapies that target various ophthalmic conditions in France and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes VyzultaTM, an intraocular pressure-lowering treatment; and NCX 470, a nitric oxide (NO)-donating candidate to treat glaucoma, as well as stand-alone NO donors for specific applications in ophthalmic diseases.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for NicOx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NicOx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.