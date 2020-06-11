FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Polaris Infrastructure Inc Issued By Clarus Securities (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc (TSE:PIF) – Clarus Securities decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 8th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now forecasts that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$27.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.32 million.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on Polaris Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

PIF stock opened at C$13.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92. The company has a market capitalization of $218.47 million and a PE ratio of 89.55. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$8.59 and a 12-month high of C$17.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 384.62%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

