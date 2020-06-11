Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given a C$5.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) has been assigned a C$5.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FRU. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cormark decreased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$3.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $465.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$2.30 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.49.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$26.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freehold Royalties news, Director Arthur Neil Korpach acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$94,750.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

