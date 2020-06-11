Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,107,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,791 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.15% of Precision BioSciences worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 398.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 482.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Precision BioSciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.32%. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.