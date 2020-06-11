Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $6.95 Million Position in Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 530,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.86% of Huami as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HMI. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Huami by 3,764.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 22,966 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Huami during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Huami in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Huami by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 42,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huami by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares in the last quarter. 24.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huami alerts:

Shares of HMI opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.20. Huami Corp has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.82.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $153.72 million during the quarter. Huami had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 8.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huami from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Huami from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Huami Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Huami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.