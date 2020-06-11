Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 17,826 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,826 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 540.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.47. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $64.17.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

