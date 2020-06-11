Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 49,220 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,220 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Garmin worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth $420,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth about $612,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Garmin by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Garmin by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Garmin by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

In other Garmin news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $96.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.29 and its 200 day moving average is $89.29. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

