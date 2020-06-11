Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,674 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.65% of Lindsay worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNN shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $552,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LNN opened at $99.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.36. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $111.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 0.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.93 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.28%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

