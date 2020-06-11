Franklin Resources Inc. Has $7.09 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,090 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.97% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ERUS. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF stock opened at $36.11 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.