Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 414.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 169,558 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of D. R. Horton worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 337,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 11.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 212,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the first quarter worth $844,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $93,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 7.25. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.59.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.