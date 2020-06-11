Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 4,271 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,854 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,158 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.65.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $103.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,440 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

