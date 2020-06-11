Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 20,556 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,556 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 248.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 43.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Piper Sandler lowered Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In related news, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,901,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,695,867.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $492,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,380 shares of company stock valued at $7,292,865. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.05. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $51.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

