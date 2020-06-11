Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 188,500 Shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,439,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,500 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in OptiNose by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,876,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,399,000 after purchasing an additional 660,862 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,942,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after buying an additional 27,452 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,702,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after buying an additional 151,317 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 87,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. OptiNose Inc has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $246.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 295.66% and a negative return on equity of 209.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million. Analysts predict that OptiNose Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

