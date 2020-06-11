Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Down 0.1%

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $8.09, 10,115,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 499% from the average session volume of 1,688,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOSL. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Fossil Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $255.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The accessories brand company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $717,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 850,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,534 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 116.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 41,245 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,274 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 123,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,594 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.