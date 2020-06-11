Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Trading Down 15.8%

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) shares were down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.80, approximately 10,346,898 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 4,000,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FET shares. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $0.20 price objective (down previously from $2.70) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

The company has a market cap of $57.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,825,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 643,665 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 185,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 29,085 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

