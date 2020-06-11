Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortive by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 23,234 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Fortive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 768,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,736,000 after buying an additional 50,289 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 34,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $2,132,815.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,441.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.46 per share, with a total value of $1,089,200.00. Insiders have sold 80,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,454 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.36.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.52. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $83.18.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

