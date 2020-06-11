Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 721,186 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $68,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 260.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTNT opened at $137.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.34. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $149.69.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,859,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $101,381.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,308.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,955. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

