Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Flex were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Flex by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 270,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,162 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Flex by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,476,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,639,000 after buying an additional 180,222 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Flex by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 333,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 186,780 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Flex by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 116,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 73,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra dropped their price target on Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Flex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of FLEX opened at $11.07 on Thursday. Flex Ltd has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

