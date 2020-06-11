Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $125.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $113.67 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $137.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average is $102.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $8,758,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,381.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

