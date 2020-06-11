First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,079 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 110,920 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of First Republic Bank worth $66,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 674.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $112.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $125.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.76.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

