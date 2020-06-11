First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was upgraded by TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 89.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FQVLF. Raymond James lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 2.62.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

