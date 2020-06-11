First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Short Interest Up 20.6% in May

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the May 14th total of 85,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,901. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $182.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.82. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John K. Keach, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Also, CEO David B. Becker acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $101,570.00. Insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $354,566 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. LSV Asset Management increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 609.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 44,484 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 34.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INBK shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

