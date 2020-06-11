First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Director Purchases $33,636.68 in Stock

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Director Roshan Bhakta bought 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,636.68.

Shares of FCBP opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Choice Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.84.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBP. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Choice Bancorp by 43.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Choice Bancorp by 257.1% in the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in First Choice Bancorp by 2,332.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in First Choice Bancorp by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in First Choice Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCBP. BidaskClub lowered First Choice Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised First Choice Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

