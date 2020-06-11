FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Surface Transforms (LON:SCE)

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SCE opened at GBX 20 ($0.25) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 million and a PE ratio of -11.76. Surface Transforms has a 1 year low of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 29 ($0.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

About Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive OEMs.

