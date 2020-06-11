Financial Survey: Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Veritone and CarGurus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 0 1 3 0 2.75 CarGurus 0 3 7 0 2.70

Veritone presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 46.65%. CarGurus has a consensus target price of $29.13, suggesting a potential upside of 7.67%. Given CarGurus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CarGurus is more favorable than Veritone.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Veritone and CarGurus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $49.65 million 7.15 -$62.08 million ($2.85) -4.60 CarGurus $588.92 million 5.17 $42.15 million $0.38 71.18

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Veritone. Veritone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarGurus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Veritone and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -118.27% -119.92% -52.82% CarGurus 6.91% 16.97% 11.13%

Risk and Volatility

Veritone has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarGurus has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Veritone shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of CarGurus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CarGurus beats Veritone on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media owners and broadcasters; legal and compliance markets, including consulting firms, managed services providers, large law firms and corporate legal departments, financial services, and healthcare and other companies; state, local, federal, and international law enforcement agencies, intelligence agencies, and other governmental agencies, as well as resellers and system integrators; and politics market, including political parties, elected officials and political campaigns, political action committees, and special interest groups. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

