Financial Review: Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) & Avinger (OTCMKTS:AVGR)

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Encision and Avinger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encision $7.67 million 1.01 -$200,000.00 N/A N/A Avinger $9.13 million 1.78 -$19.45 million ($3.18) -0.16

Encision has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avinger.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Encision and Avinger, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encision 0 0 0 0 N/A Avinger 0 1 1 0 2.50

Avinger has a consensus target price of $1.40, indicating a potential upside of 169.23%. Given Avinger’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than Encision.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Encision shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Avinger shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Encision has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avinger has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Encision and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encision -2.58% -8.89% -4.54% Avinger -211.96% -270.15% -78.28%

Summary

Avinger beats Encision on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Encision

Encision Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. It provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures. The company's AEM instruments product line includes a range of endo-mechanical instruments, including scissors, graspers, and dissectors, as well as fixed-tip electrodes and suction-irrigation electrodes. It also provides various handles, which are used for advanced laparoscopic procedures that incorporate stiffer shafts and ergonomic features; AEM EndoShield 2 burn protection systems; and AEM Burn Protection Cable, as well as markets AEM monitor product line that is used in conjunction with AEM instruments. The company sells its products through a network of direct and independent sales representatives. Encision Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

