Financial Contrast: Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) & LDK Solar (NASDAQ:LDKYQ)

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) and LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

This table compares Mellanox Technologies and LDK Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mellanox Technologies 18.04% 25.43% 20.16% LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mellanox Technologies and LDK Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mellanox Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mellanox Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $145.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.10%. Given Mellanox Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mellanox Technologies is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mellanox Technologies and LDK Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mellanox Technologies $1.33 billion 5.26 $205.10 million $5.17 24.16 LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mellanox Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than LDK Solar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.8% of Mellanox Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Mellanox Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Mellanox Technologies has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, indicating that its stock price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mellanox Technologies beats LDK Solar on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers. It also provides adapters to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as ICs or standard card form factors with PCI express interfaces; and switch ICs and systems to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems OEMs to create switching equipment. In addition, the company supports server operating systems, including Linux, Windows, AIX, HPUX, Solaris, and VxWorks. It sells its products through its direct sales force, a network of sales representatives, and independent distributors. The company operates in the United States, China, Europe, rest of Americas, and rest of Asia. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

LDK Solar Company Profile

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.