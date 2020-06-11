Financial Contrast: BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) & SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:STI)

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) and SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BOK Financial and SunTrust Banks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial $2.23 billion 1.92 $500.76 million $7.16 8.47 SunTrust Banks $10.43 billion 2.99 $2.78 billion $5.70 12.30

SunTrust Banks has higher revenue and earnings than BOK Financial. BOK Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunTrust Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BOK Financial and SunTrust Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial 20.35% 9.30% 1.04% SunTrust Banks 22.31% 11.40% 1.20%

Dividends

BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. SunTrust Banks pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. BOK Financial pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SunTrust Banks pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BOK Financial has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years and SunTrust Banks has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. BOK Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.2% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of SunTrust Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.7% of BOK Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of SunTrust Banks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BOK Financial has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunTrust Banks has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BOK Financial and SunTrust Banks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial 0 7 1 0 2.13 SunTrust Banks 0 3 2 0 2.40

BOK Financial currently has a consensus price target of $78.63, indicating a potential upside of 29.57%. SunTrust Banks has a consensus price target of $73.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.16%. Given BOK Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than SunTrust Banks.

Summary

SunTrust Banks beats BOK Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. This segment also operates TransFund electronic funds network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through the retail branch network; and mortgage banking services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private banking, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, wholesale/retail sector, and energy sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage, personal, and home equity loans. Further, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,426 TransFund ATM locations. BOK Financial Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions. This segment also offers residential mortgage products in the secondary market. The Wholesale segment provides capital markets solutions, including advisory, capital raising, and financial risk management; asset-based financing solutions, such as securitizations, asset-based lending, equipment financing, and structured real estate arrangements; cash management services and auto dealer financing solutions; investment banking solutions; and credit and deposit, fee-based product offering, multi-family agency lending, advisory, commercial mortgage brokerage, and tailored financing and equity investment solutions. This segment also offers treasury and payment solutions, such as operating various electronic and paper payment types, which comprise card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, check, and cash; and provides services clients to manage their accounts online. The company offers its products and services through a network of traditional and in-store branches, automated teller machines, Internet, mobile, and telephone banking channels. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 1,218 full-service banking offices located in Florida, Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Maryland, South Carolina, and the District of Columbia. SunTrust Banks, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

