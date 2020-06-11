Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,969,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,044,802 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $73,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $6,532,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $22.40 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In other news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

