FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the May 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of FFBW stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $70.50 million, a PE ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. FFBW has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. FFBW had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of FFBW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFBW. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of FFBW in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FFBW by 44.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FFBW in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FFBW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FFBW by 12.0% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 61,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. 13.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.

