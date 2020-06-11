Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 350,599 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,599 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 903.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA stock opened at $110.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.65. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.94.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

