Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 30,169 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,169 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 652.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HFC opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.72. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.72.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.58.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

