Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of Bruker worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,270,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,325,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $599.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. Analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

BRKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cleveland Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

