Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 44,740 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 739.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 44,740 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Qorvo by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo stock opened at $114.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. Qorvo Inc has a 12-month low of $60.37 and a 12-month high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Cfra cut their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.74.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $1,640,461.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,472,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $153,423.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $2,834,724. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.