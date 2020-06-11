Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 313.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,146 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Polaris Industries worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,797,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock opened at $96.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 2.10. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.24%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.62.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

