Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 163.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,703 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 296.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $434.48 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $458.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $428.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $191.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.95.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total transaction of $23,895,891.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

