Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 13,687 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 1,419.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Altice USA by 18.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATUS opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 0.92. Altice USA Inc has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.66%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Altice USA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 400,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $9,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,101,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,233,177 shares of company stock valued at $30,953,419. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

