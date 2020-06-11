Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 3,000 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,024 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMO. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 294,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,842,000 after acquiring an additional 77,400 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 93,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

NYSE BMO opened at $56.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $79.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.69.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 42.82%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

