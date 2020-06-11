Federal Signal Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a report released on Tuesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.78 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.27%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Sidoti lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

FSS opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Federal Signal has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $35.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.88%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson purchased 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $88,671.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,138.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Federal Signal by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 78,758 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $2,171,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 129,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

