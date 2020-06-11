FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,580 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,926,000 after acquiring an additional 130,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,570,000 after acquiring an additional 74,425 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,068,000 after acquiring an additional 98,420 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,088,000 after acquiring an additional 206,621 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,871,000 after acquiring an additional 26,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE URI opened at $158.25 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.45.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.