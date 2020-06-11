FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9,202.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,729 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 61,079 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $16,912,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average of $64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.