Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.19

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.19 and last traded at $42.88, with a volume of 4388100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,267.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Fastenal by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3,046.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 36.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

