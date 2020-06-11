Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB trimmed its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,760 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,613,373 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $715,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,486 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $642,620,000 after acquiring an additional 95,845 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $139,159,000 after acquiring an additional 734,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,252 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $236,707,000 after acquiring an additional 86,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,675,174 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $181,152,000 after acquiring an additional 521,446 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Expedia Group from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Expedia Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,058,207.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $4.57 on Thursday, hitting $82.80. The company had a trading volume of 766,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,148. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.