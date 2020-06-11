Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Gap Up to $0.43

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.43. Exela Technologies shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 66,759,921 shares.

XELA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exela Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $60.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.04). The business had revenue of $393.59 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Exela Technologies by 6,449.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 417,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exela Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 68,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Exela Technologies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 121,020 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Exela Technologies by 541.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.