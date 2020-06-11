Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Shares Up 9.9%

Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) shares traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.83 and last traded at $7.57, 569,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 395,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $131.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%.

In other Everspin Technologies news, VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 5,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $36,780.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,255.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 2,561.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

