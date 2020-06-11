Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Down 7.1% After Insider Selling

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)’s share price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.31, 3,368,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 2,310,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Specifically, EVP David Lucchese acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,486.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $597.25 million, a P/E ratio of -354.00 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Everi had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%. The business had revenue of $113.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

